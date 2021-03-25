EU sanctions a result of 'psychotic way of thinking': Pyongyang

SEOUL • North Korea slammed European Union human rights sanctions imposed against its senior officials this week as a "despicable political provocation" and the result of "a psychotic way of thinking".

The 27-member EU Council said on Monday that it will slap sanctions on a dozen individuals and four entities in six countries - including China, Russia and North Korea - for human rights violations.

The move prompted immediate retaliation by Beijing, with entry bans imposed on 10 Europeans, including five members of the European Parliament, as well as two EU bodies and two think-tanks. This triggered a furious diplomatic row between China - the North's key backer - and EU nations.

France, Germany and other EU nations called in Chinese ambassadors to protest against sanctions imposed by Beijing. France also rebuked the Chinese envoy for unacceptable behaviour after the envoy posted a series of tweets targeting French lawmakers and a researcher.

Germany, a key EU proponent of strong ties with Beijing, called in China's Ambassador Wu Ken for urgent talks at the Foreign Ministry. The envoy was told that "China's sanctions against European Members of Parliament, scientists and political institutions as well as non-governmental organisations represent an inappropriate escalation that unnecessarily strains ties between the EU and China", the ministry said.

A spokesman for North Korea's Foreign Ministry denounced the new measures against Pyongyang officials as a "sinister political tool" triggered by the EU's "inveterate repugnancy coupled with a psychotic way of thinking".

It was part of a hostile policy towards the North and "a despicable political provocation", the spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency on Tuesday.

Those targeted by the EU sanctions are North Korea's State Security Minister Jong Kyong Thaek, Public Security Minister Ri Yong Gil and the Central Public Prosecutor's Office. They are responsible for "serious human rights violations", the EU's official journal said, ranging from torture and arbitrary executions to widespread forced labour and sexual violence against women.

Pyongyang maintains that it protects and promotes "genuine human rights", and calls accusations of rights abuses by the international community anti-regime propaganda.

China has similarly denied allegations of forced labour involving Uighurs in Xinjiang and says training programmes, work schemes and better education have helped stamp out extremism in the region.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE