Estate in deadly Hong Kong fire won’t be reused as housing, minister tells broadcaster RTHK

The estate, where 161 died and dozens were injured in the Nov 26 fire, may be used for community facilities instead.

The Hong Kong government does not plan to reuse the devastated housing estate that was involved in the city’s

deadliest fire in nearly eight decades

as a residential area, a government minister told broadcaster RTHK.

“It is not possible to rebuild residential units after such an unfortunate event, even if you look into experiences in other countries,” Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong, who is leading a task force handling the emergency resettlement of displaced residents of Wang Fuk Court, told the broadcaster on Jan 10.

The housing estate in the city’s Tai Po district, where 161 died and dozens were injured in the Nov 26 fire, may be used for community facilities instead, Mr Wong said. BLOOMBERG

