Esper in S. Korea amid Asian trade tensions

SEOUL • US Defence Secretary Mark Esper met senior South Korean leaders yesterday, amid a series of regional challenges ranging from a bitter trade row between Seoul and Tokyo to the cost of US troops stationed in South Korea.

Mr Esper, on his first international trip since being confirmed as defence secretary, arrived in South Korea on Thursday evening amid an escalating trade feud between two of Washington's main Asian allies.

While the trade issue, which threatens regional intelligence sharing, came up in his meetings in Seoul, Mr Esper reiterated the importance of the South Korean-US alliance and said the allies would continue to coordinate on North Korea.

In his opening remarks of the meeting with Mr Esper, South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Japan's export restrictions against South Korea are "causing adverse effects on South Korea-Japan relations and security cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan".

South Korea has said it was exploring all options in a bitter trade dispute with Japan, including scrapping an intelligence sharing pact.

The accord, the General Security of Military Information Agreement, facilitates three-way intelligence gathering with Washington, which is crucial in fending off North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The deal is automatically renewed annually on Aug 24.

Relations between South Korea and Japan are at their worst in decades, with the trade row rooted in a long-running dispute over compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War II.

Mr Esper arrived in Seoul a day after US President Donald Trump said South Korea agreed to "pay a lot more" to shoulder the costs required for the upkeep of 28,500 US troops in South Korea and that talks are under way to discuss the issue.

But a spokesman of South Korea's foreign ministry told reporters on Thursday the negotiations had not yet begun.

Yesterday, a ministry official said Mr Esper did not mention the costs during his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Yonhap also said Mr Esper asked South Korea to send troops to join a US-led maritime force in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Iran.

Mr Jeong told Mr Esper Seoul was considering various options, the report said.

A South Korean defence ministry official did not have immediate comments.

The trip comes after North Korea recently carried out a series of missile tests and with denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea stalled.

Noting that South Korea and the US are working together to denuclearise North Korea, Mr Jeong praised "President Trump's amazing imagination that transcends conventions" for bringing about his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the inter-Korean border in June.

On Tuesday, Mr Esper said the US would not overreact to the short-range missile launches by North Korea and would keep the door open to talks with Pyongyang.

He also added that, despite complaints by North Korea, there was no plan to alter future joint military drills with Seoul.

