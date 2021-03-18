Envoy sees 'a lot of continuity' in Biden team's Taiwan policy

WASHINGTON • Taiwan is likely to be a major point of contention when top US and Chinese diplomats meet today. And Taipei's envoy to Washington is confident that the new US administration will show support for its democratic partner.

Ms Hsiao Bi-khim told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden had maintained much of his predecessor's approach to Taiwan. Former president Donald Trump approved a series of moves supporting the island, pushing ties to their highest level since Washington switched formal diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei more than four decades ago.

"There has been a lot of continuity" in the Biden administration's approach to Taiwan, said Ms Hsiao, who officially heads the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington. "This is a very critical time in our relationship with the United States," she said.

Washington's approach to Taipei will likely be high on the agenda at the Alaska meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and diplomat Yang Jiechi. Mr Wang had warned the US earlier this month to stop "crossing lines and playing with fire" on Taiwan.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified. Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taipei since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who maintains that Taiwan is already sovereign and has sought greater economic and security ties with the US.

Taiwan's role as a leading producer of semiconductors and other technologies that are vital to US industry and defence has raised its profile in Washington. Ms Hsiao reaffirmed Ms Tsai's desire for a trade deal with the US, which already counts Taiwan as its ninth-largest trading partner.

"We do believe that a trade agreement with the United States would be a signal of confidence to businesses in both our economies to further deepen that economic partnership," Ms Hsiao said.

One of the key personnel moves that Ms Tsai made after her re-election last year was to send Ms Hsiao, a trusted confidante, to Washington.

"The security and the defence relationship with the United States is one of the most important relationships that we have," Ms Hsiao said. "It is critical to Taiwan's continuing survival as a democracy."

