Entire Shanghai under lockdown

SHANGHAI • Shanghai's 25 million residents are almost all under some form of lockdown as the financial hub struggles to contain the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The eastern half of the mega Chinese city remains under tight movement restrictions despite the end of a four-day sweeping lockdown on Friday morning, said a government statement yesterday.

That means the entire metropolis is under some form of quarantine as the two-part lockdown shifted to the western half of Shanghai on Friday.

Residents in the western part of the city, where about two-thirds of its population live, began their four-day lockdown at 3am local time on Friday as the programme approached an end in the east. During the restrictions, residents are barred from leaving home unless they are going out for mandatory mass Covid-19 tests.

Shanghai has emerged as the epicentre of China's worst virus outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The city's daily infections shot up from fewer than five at the beginning of March to more than 6,300 on Friday, official data showed yesterday.

The authorities tested more than 14 million people in the western half of the city on Friday as part of two-round tests.

The spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain to Shanghai - home to the world's largest container port and country headquarters of many domestic and overseas companies - is the biggest test yet for President Xi Jinping's dual goals of eliminating the virus while minimising the economic and social impacts of a zero-tolerance strategy.

Stringent implementation of lockdown measures has turned the once-booming city into a ghost town, with video footage posted by Chinese state media showing empty shopping streets usually thronged with people.

Meanwhile, stories and videos of the authorities separating children who test positive for the virus from their parents are angering residents and raising questions about the costs of Beijing's "dynamic clearance" policy to fight the spread of the disease.

Ms Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she took her daughter, aged 21/2, to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on March 26.

Three days later, Ms Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl both tested positive for Covid-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine centre for children.