News analysis

End-of-war declaration for the Koreas remains an intractable issue

Chang May Choon‍ South Korea Correspondent In Seoul
  • Published
    4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed an end-of-war declaration as a catalyst to restart dialogue with North Korea, describing it as a "political statement that would announce that the longstanding hostile relations between Pyongyang and Washington have ended".

But for such a declaration to have meaningful implications, law professor Lee Jae-min of Seoul National University (SNU) said, it should be signed by the key parties involved - the United States, both Koreas, and perhaps China too.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 03, 2021, with the headline 'End-of-war declaration for the Koreas remains an intractable issue'. Subscribe
Topics: 