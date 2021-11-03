End-of-war declaration for the Koreas remains an intractable issue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed an end-of-war declaration as a catalyst to restart dialogue with North Korea, describing it as a "political statement that would announce that the longstanding hostile relations between Pyongyang and Washington have ended".

But for such a declaration to have meaningful implications, law professor Lee Jae-min of Seoul National University (SNU) said, it should be signed by the key parties involved - the United States, both Koreas, and perhaps China too.