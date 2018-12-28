Elderly crime on the rise in greying Japan

With one hand gripping a walking cane and the other tucked into the pocket of his black jacket, retiree Yoshikane Omi hobbled along a deserted shopping street in the middle of a cold November night.

The 71-year-old former salaryman, who had a stroke a few years ago, lives in a two-storey home in Yokohama with his wife, who works part-time at a convenience store to make ends meet. Their three adult children have moved out.