Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea’s Incheon, police say
- Eight people were wounded in a supermarket stabbing in Incheon, South Korea, on Oct 13.
- One victim suffered cardiac arrest, and police arrested a male suspect at the scene.
- Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances.
AI generated
SEOUL – Eight people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a supermarket in the South Korean city of Incheon on Oct 13, with one person suffering cardiac arrest, police said.
Officers responding to the scene arrested a male suspect and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack, a police spokesperson said by telephone.
Incheon, west of Seoul, is home to South Korea’s main airport and forms part of the wider Seoul metropolitan area.
South Korea was shaken by a series of stabbing rampages in 2023, including attacks that left multiple people dead and injured.
More recently in May, a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed and another teenager hurt in the south-western city of Gwangju by a man in his 20s, who was later sentenced by a court to life in prison. REUTERS