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Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea’s Incheon, police say

Firefighters and policemen gather outside the scene where several people were injured in a stabbing incident in Incheon, South Korea, on Oct 13.

SEOUL – Eight people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a supermarket in the South Korean city of Incheon on Oct 13 , with one person suffering cardiac arrest, police said.

Officers responding to the scene arrested a male suspect and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack, a police spokesperson said by telephone.

Incheon, west of Seoul, is home to South Korea’s main airport and forms part of the wider Seoul metropolitan area.

South Korea was shaken by a series of stabbing rampages in 2023, including attacks that left multiple people dead and injured.

More recently in May, a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed and another teenager hurt in the south-western city of Gwangju by a man in his 20s, who was later sentenced by a court to life in prison. REUTERS