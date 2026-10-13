Straitstimes.com header logo

Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea’s Incheon, police say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Firefighters and policemen gather outside the scene where several people were injured in a stabbing incident in Incheon, South Korea, on Oct 13.

Firefighters and policemen gather outside the scene where several people were injured in a stabbing incident in Incheon, South Korea, on Oct 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Eight people were wounded in a supermarket stabbing in Incheon, South Korea, on Oct 13.
  • One victim suffered cardiac arrest, and police arrested a male suspect at the scene.
  • Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances.

AI generated

SEOUL – Eight people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a supermarket in the South Korean city of Incheon on Oct 13, with one person suffering cardiac arrest, police said.

Officers responding to the scene arrested a male suspect and were investigating the motive and circumstances of the attack, a police spokesperson said by telephone.

Incheon, west of Seoul, is home to South Korea’s main airport and forms part of the wider Seoul metropolitan area.

South Korea was shaken by a series of stabbing rampages in 2023, including attacks that left multiple people dead and injured.

More recently in May, a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed and another teenager hurt in the south-western city of Gwangju by a man in his 20s, who was later sentenced by a court to life in prison. REUTERS

More on this topic
Arrest warrant sought for armed rampage at South Korean beauty salon
Woman arrested in South Korea after allegedly stabbing man she met via dating app
See more on

South Korea

Police

Crime

Assault

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.