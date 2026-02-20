Eight feared dead after a bus with Chinese tourists sinks into Russia’s Lake Baikal

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

MOSCOW - Seven Chinese tourists and a bus driver are feared dead after a tourist bus driving across a frozen stretch of Lake Baikal in Russia's Siberia plunged into the water when the ice broke beneath it, local governor Igor Kobzev said on Feb 20 via his channel in Telegram.

One tourist managed to escape, and the search for the others continues, he said.

The Irkutsk region prosecutor's office said that a criminal case had been opened and the circumstances were being investigated.