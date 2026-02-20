Straitstimes.com header logo

Eight feared dead after a bus with Chinese tourists sinks into Russia’s Lake Baikal

The world's deepest lake, located north of Mongolia, is a popular destination for tourists.

MOSCOW - Seven Chinese tourists and a bus driver are feared dead after a tourist bus driving across a frozen stretch of Lake Baikal in Russia's Siberia plunged into the water when the ice broke beneath it, local governor Igor Kobzev said on Feb 20 via his channel in Telegram.

One tourist managed to escape, and the search for the others continues, he said. The world’s deepest lake, located north of Mongolia, is a popular destination for tourists.

The Irkutsk region prosecutor's office said that a criminal case had been opened and the circumstances were being investigated.

Chinese tourism in Russia has soared in the past years

amid political rapprochement between the two neighbours and “no limits” strategic partnership declared in 2025, while mutual visa free travel regime has been introduced. REUTERS

