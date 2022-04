TAIPEI - Taiwan's egg prices, which have been rising due to bird flu outbreaks and a fall in egg production, hit a new high in the past week due to an increase in global feed prices resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Wholesale prices went from NT$30.5 (S$1.42) per catty or 600 grams on Jan 1 to NT$40.5 (S$1.89) last week, but for the individual consumers and small businesses, the price was driven up even further.