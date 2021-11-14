Economist says journalist denied new HK work visa

HONG KONG • The Economist magazine said Hong Kong's immigration authorities declined to renew the employment visa of one of its journalists and did not provide a reason for the rejection.

Ms Sue-Lin Wong, the China correspondent for the magazine, is not currently in Hong Kong, according to a statement on the media outlet's website. Ms Wong previously worked at the Financial Times and Reuters, according to her Twitter profile.

"We urge the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press, which is vital to the territory's standing as an international city," said Ms Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist. "We regret their decision, which was given without explanation."

The Hong Kong government's immigration department said it will not comment on individual cases and that it acts in accordance with laws and policies when handling each application.

Earlier this month, a survey published by the Foreign Correspondents' Club found nearly half of Hong Kong-based journalists said they were considering leaving the city due to a decline in press freedom under the national security law, and about 84 per cent saying working conditions in the Asian financial hub had declined under the law.

