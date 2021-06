BEIJING/YAN'AN • Shaanxi native Feng Xiaoxing remembers, as a child, worshipping Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong for his devotion to serving the people.

As the country prepares to celebrate the 100th birthday of its long-ruling political party, Mr Feng, now 70, has come to the revolutionary holy land of Yan'an to pay respects to the man who has been credited with putting power in the hands of peasants and workers, but who also plunged China into famine and turmoil.