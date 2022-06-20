Earthquake jolts town in northern Japan, no tsunami danger

TOKYO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 shook the city of Suzu at the tip of the Noto peninsula in northern Japan on Monday (June 20) morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was 10 km deep and measured a "strong 5" on Japan's earthquake intensity scale of 7 in Suzu city, on the Sea of Japan coast, which is referred to as the East Sea on the Korean peninsula.

There was no danger of a tsunami, JMA said.

A quake jolted the same region on Sunday afternoon.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Japan's western coastal prefecture of Ishikawa on Sunday.

The quake occurred at 3.08pm at a depth of 10km. It measured a lower six on Japan's seven-point intensity scale in parts of the Noto Peninsula, meaning it was strong enough to wedge doors shut, topple furniture and dislodge wall tiles, according to the agency.