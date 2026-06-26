Earthquake hits close to Japan’s Mount Fuji, no tsunami expected

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The epicentre was in an area known as the Five Lakes around Mount Fuji, a region popular with tourists.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit Yamanashi prefecture west of Tokyo late on June 26 , the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre was in an area known as the Five Lakes around Mount Fuji, a region popular with tourists.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

Chubu Electric Power said it had not detected any abnormalities at its Hamaoka nuclear power station. The Shinkansen high-speed train service was halted between Tokyo and Shizuoka due to the quake, public broadcaster NHK said.

The depth of the quake was 20km, and the tremor was the latest in a series to be felt in the capital in recent days.

Earlier on June 26 , a 4.1-magnitude quake hit Chiba Prefecture near the capital, while on June 25 a 7.2-magnitude quake hit off the north-eastern prefecture of Iwate and was felt in Tokyo. BLOOMBERG