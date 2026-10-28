Early winter chill grips South Korea

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Artificial snow being sprayed on the slopes of the Mona Yongpyong Resort in South Korea’s Gangwon province on Oct 28.

SEOUL – Winter arrived seemingly overnight in South Korea on Oct 28 , with morning temperatures plunging below freezing in many inland regions.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a cold air mass moving south overnight sent temperatures down to minus 3 deg C in Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province, and minus 2 deg C in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

In Seoul, the morning low fell to 4 deg C, marking the lowest temperature so far this fall.

Frost and ice were also observed in parts of the central inland regions, including Daejeon and Chuncheon.

Morning lows nationwide ranged from minus 2 deg C to 7 deg C, while daytime highs were forecast to reach 11 deg C to 17 deg C.

Strong wind advisories were in effect along the Jeonnam-Gwangju coast and on Jeju Island, where gusts reached more than 70kmh in mountainous areas, through the morning.

The early winter chill is expected to continue into the morning of Oct 29 , with lows forecast at 5 deg C in Seoul, 2 deg C in Paju and minus 2 deg C in Daegwallyeong.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise as rain spreads across most regions from the afternoon of Oct 29 , bringing 5mm to 20mm of precipitation.

However, another round of cold weather is expected as temperatures begin falling again over the weekend and into early next week. Seoul’s morning temperature could drop to as low as 1 deg C on Nov 3 .

As morning temperatures hover around freezing, ski resorts are stepping up preparations for winter season, making artificial snow on slopes and inspecting facilities ahead of their openings.

Mona Yongpyong, a ski resort in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, has begun snow-making operations ahead of the winter season. The resort is producing artificial snow on its slopes as weather conditions permit, while also inspecting ski lifts and other facilities, officials said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK