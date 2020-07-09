Three hundred drones took to the evening sky over the Han River in South Korea's capital Seoul to dispense coronavirus prevention advice through a synchronised light display featuring images of hand-washing and social distancing. A horde of pinpoint lights lifted into the air in military-like formation on Saturday before rearranging themselves to form the image of a white face mask, with red circles symbolising the virus that has led to almost 300 deaths in the country. The 10-minute display, organised by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, also showed images of medical workers in protective suits and messages of support, including the #ThanksToChallenge, in reference to a social media campaign encouraging people to express their gratitude to health workers. The 900g drones employed real-time kinematic satellite positioning with additional antennae to increase accuracy, said the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology, which led the project.
Coronavirus pandemic
Drones light up Seoul night sky with prevention message
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.