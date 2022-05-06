Drone swarm takes flight in the wild

WASHINGTON • A swarm of 10 drones lifts off in a bamboo forest in China, then swerves its way between cluttered branches, bushes and over uneven ground as it navigates the best flight path through the woods.

The experiment, led by scientists at Zhejiang University, evokes scenes from science fiction - and the authors cite films such as Star Wars, Prometheus and Blade Runner 2049 in the opening of their paper published in the Science Robotics journal on Wednesday.

"Here, we take a step forward (to) such a future," wrote team leader Xin Zhou.

In theory, there are myriad real-world applications, including aerial mapping for conservation and disaster relief work. But the technology has needed to mature so that flying robots can adapt to new environments without crashing into one another or objects, thus endangering public safety.

Drone swarms have been tested in the past, but either in open environments without obstacles, or with the location of those obstacles programmed in, Ms Enrica Soria, a roboticist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, who was not involved in the research, told Agence France-Presse.

"This is the first time there's a swarm of drones successfully flying outside in an unstructured environment, in the wild," she said, adding that the experiment was "impressive".

The palm-sized robots were purpose-built, with depth cameras, altitude sensors and an on-board computer. The biggest advance was a clever algorithm that incorporates collision avoidance, flight efficiency and coordination within the swarm.

Since these drones do not rely on any outside infrastructure, such as GPS, swarms could be used during natural disasters. For example, they could be sent into earthquake-hit areas to survey damage and identify where to send help.

It is certainly possible to use single drones in such scenarios, but a swarm approach would be far more efficient, especially given limited flight times.

Another possible use is having the swarm collectively lift and deliver heavy objects.

There is also a darker side: Swarms could be weaponised by militaries, just as remote-piloted single drones are today. The Pentagon has repeatedly expressed interest in this and is carrying out its own tests.

"Military research is not shared with the rest of the world just openly, and so it's difficult to imagine at what stage they are with their development," said Ms Soria.

But advances shared in scientific journals could certainly be put to military use.

The Chinese team tested their drones in different scenarios - swarming through the bamboo forest, avoiding other drones in a high-traffic situation, and having the robots follow a person's lead.

"Our work was inspired by birds that fly smoothly in a free swarm through even very dense woods," Mr Zhou wrote in a blog post.

The challenge, he said, was balancing competing demands: the need for small, lightweight machines but with high computational power, and plotting safe trajectories without greatly prolonging flight time.

For Ms Soria, it is only a matter of a few years before we see such drones deployed in real-life work. First, though, they will need to be tested in ultra-dynamic environments like cities, where they will constantly come up against people and vehicles.

Regulations will also need to catch up, which will take additional time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE