Drink driver crashes Maserati into another car, killing 2

YONGCHENG (Henan) • A young woman who was drink driving in China was caught on a surveillance camera last week crashing her Maserati into a stationary BMW at a traffic junction, killing two of the German car's passengers.

According to Yongcheng city police in central Henan province, the 23-year-old suspect had damaged several cars with her reckless driving last Wednesday night, before ramming into the back of the BMW that was waiting for the traffic light to turn green. The impact of the crash thrust the BMW metres across the road, causing it to burst into flames. Besides the two passengers killed, another was injured.

Three people in the Maserati, including the female driver, survived with injuries.

Tests showed the driver's blood alcohol level to be 167.66 micrograms per 100 millilitres of blood, more than twice the legal limit of 80mcg per 100 millilitres.

Police have charged the Maserati driver and her two passengers with endangering public safety, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Although police gave the name of the Maserati driver only as Tan, enraged Chinese netizens found the suspect's social media account and identified her as Tan Mingming, whose parents own a donkey-hide gelatin business selling the traditional Chinese medicine.

Photos of Tan flaunting her collection of expensive shoes and lavish lifestyle were very quickly shared on social media. Most of the photos have since been taken down. Her most recent post, from last Saturday, said simply: Drink and don't drive, drive and don't drink.