TAIPEI – In the end, the “tsunami” did not happen, as Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Puma Shen captured only 45.7% of the vote in Taipei on Nov 28, conceding the mayoral race to incumbent Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang (KMT).

Still, his battle for Taiwan’s capital city and the “ocean current” that welled up during his campaign might have far-reaching ripples for the 2028 presidential election, said analysts.

The “ocean current” or “yang liu” is the supporters’ moniker for the support that lifted Shen from a little-known DPP lawmaker to likely contender for Taipei mayor in a matter of months. “Yang”, the last character in Puma Shen’s Chinese name – Shen Pao-yang – means “ocean” in Chinese.

Analysts said the results may be seen as a “modest win” for the DPP, and the credit is, in part, going to Shen’s attention-grabbing mayoral campaign in Taipei.

While Chiang had held on to Taipei with 53.7% of the vote, Shen’s vote share is DPP’s second-best result in a Taipei mayor election, Taiwanese media reported.

Taipei, a KMT stronghold, has only ever had one DPP mayor – Chen Shui-bian – who later became Taiwan’s president in 2000.

Political observers told The Straits Times that the support for Shen in Taipei “overflowed” to other cities in Taiwan, and will give the DPP greater momentum in the presidential election in 2028.

The DPP won 10 cities or counties, an increase from five in 2022. Besides Taichung city, it also flipped Hsinchu county, Changhua county, Chiayi city, and Yilan county.

“The ‘ocean current’ gave the KMT so much pressure in Taipei that it focused all its attention there, and neglected Taichung. This shows that the ‘ocean current’ really did overflow to Taichung,” said Qi Dongtao, senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute (EAI).

A Puma Shen supporter from Taichung on Nov 29. The placard read: “Taichung little water droplet – thank you – Taipei big ocean current.” ST PHOTO: CHEW HUI MIN

Indeed, at Shen’s campaign headquarters a day after the polls, a Taichung resident carried a placard that read: “Taichung little water droplet – thank you – Taipei big ocean current”.

The supporter, surnamed Lin, said she had met the DPP candidate in Taichung, Ho Hsin-chun, only once during her campaigning but visited Taipei a few times in November to attend Shen’s rallies.

“I voted for Taichung’s DPP candidate because of Puma Shen,” said the artist, 35, who declined to give her full name. “The race in Taichung was quite subdued; the media kept covering the Taipei election.”

DPP’s Ho captured 50.7% of the vote in Taichung, against KMT’s Johnny Chiang who took 48.4%.

‘Muddy waters’ for KMT

“For the DPP, it is a very big win, said Fan Shih-ping, professor of East Asia Studies from the National Taiwan Normal University. “In the 2028 presidential election, Taichung will be important. Not only does it have a large population, it is at Taiwan’s centre.”

While northern Taiwan tends to vote “blue” or for the KMT, and southern Taiwan leans “green”, towards the DPP, Taichung sits in the centre of Taiwan, and it tends to track the national vote in presidential races.

The KMT has maintained its northern strongholds including the critical Taipei and New Taipei, but the number of localities it secured has fallen from 15 to 11 after the vote on Nov 28.

Political observer Fan said it would have been difficult for KMT to match 2022’s result this time round considering that it held a high number of local government mayor and magistrate posts.

While Fan called this situation a “modest loss” for the KMT, losing the key city of Taichung has muddied the waters for the party’s nomination of its 2028 presidential candidate.

KMT’s popular outgoing mayor Lu Shiow-yen, who held Taichung for eight years, is known as the “mama mayor” with broad appeal to voters and widely seen as a top contender for the party’s 2028 presidential nomination.

Lu did not take part in the Nov 28 elections due to term limits but lent her political heft to the KMT’s bid to secure Taipei by taking up the role of Chiang’s campaign chairperson. With her successor’s defeat in Taichung, her standing is now in question.

Other names that have been thrown into the hat for KMT presidential nominee include party chairperson Cheng Li-wun, Mayor Chiang, and Speaker of Parliament Han Kuo-yu, who ran in 2020 but lost.

KMT chairperson Cheng Li-wun (second from left) is among those who could be the party’s presidential nominee for the 2028 race. PHOTO: KMT

“It is going to be a much tougher bid for (Lu), and Cheng Li-wun will keep her grip on the party machine. I think (Lu) will still run, but the KMT primary will be chaotic,” said Yen Wei-Ting, assistant research fellow at the Institute of Political Science at Academia Sinica.

Other analysts told ST that Lu may remain the KMT’s best option for 2028. Among other reasons, Cheng holds pro-China views that are not popular with voters or moderate KMT party members.

“(Lu) may not be the best candidate, after all; Taichung was lost, right?” said Hsiao Yi-ching, director of the Election Study Center at National Chengchi University. “But Chiang has said he will focus on his second term as mayor...it’s not clear if there are any other politicians with more appeal than Lu within the KMT.”

Speaking to reporters on Nov 29, before he set off on a victory parade, Chiang said: “For the next four years, I am Taipei mayor, I will take good care of the city’s municipal issues.”

When asked about what the local election results mean for the 2028 presidential election, he said the party takes every election result seriously, and thanked Lu for coming to his aid at a “most critical moment”.

“This time, in very difficult times, she put herself forward to help…she is a senior that we all respect,” said Chiang.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an setting off on a victory parade on Nov 29 after winning re-election. ST PHOTO: CHEW HUI MIN

What’s the reading for DPP?

With the Nov 28 results, President Lai Ching-te, from the DPP, is almost certain to stand for re-election in 2028.

Kharis Templeman, research fellow at the Hoover Institution, said the DPP’s win in Taichung is “unexpected and matters a lot to the narratives about these local elections”.

“This result is good enough for President Lai to continue as party chairman, and I doubt he faces any serious intra-party challenge for the DPP’s 2028 presidential nomination,” he said.

Shen, who returns to the Legislative Yuan, will be campaigning alongside the President, and could run for Taipei mayor again in 2030, said Academia Sinica’s Yen. Chiang will not be running in the mayoral race in 2030 due to term limits.

“If (Shen) stays in Taipei and continues to cultivate the networks and relationships, he will be a strong candidate again in 2030,” she added.

On the whole, the DPP seems to hold the winning hand for the next match-up between Taiwan’s two major parties in 2028.

An analysis of the Nov 28 election results by Taiwan’s Commonwealth Magazine found that compared to 2022, more people in four out of six special municipalities are voting for the DPP, while only two cities shifted towards the KMT.

In Taipei and New Taipei, despite KMT winning the cities, the winning margins were both narrower than in the previous ones in 2022.

“The DPP has positive momentum coming out of local elections. The incumbent party seems more energised and united than the KMT,” said political risk analyst Ava Shen, a China associate at Eurasia Group. “The DPP seems to have the upper hand as Taiwan enters (the) campaign season for the 2028 elections.”

Beijing has put its own spin on the results, saying that “no matter how the internal political situation in the island changes, it cannot change the direction and trend of the forward development of exchanges across the Taiwan Strait”.

“Moreover, it cannot stop the historical trend that the motherland must and inevitably will be reunified,” said China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Nov 29.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, and has not renounced the use of force for “reunification”, a claim that Taiwan rejects.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council responded that the election demonstrates the “deep resilience of Taiwan’s mature and stable democratic politics” and showcases “the freedom of the Taiwanese people to choose their candidates in a joyful election atmosphere”.

A day after the election, voter Karen Shen said she was disappointed with the result in Taipei, but she thinks the campaign took Taiwan politics in a positive direction by refraining from name-calling and nasty personal attacks, and she remains hopeful.

“The ‘ocean current’ hasn’t dissipated, we are just taking a longer route together. Democracy didn’t lose; we didn’t lose,” said the 43-year-old marketing executive from Taipei, a supporter of DPP’s Shen.