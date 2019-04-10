DPM Teo leaves for China today for six-day visit

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will begin a visit today of China, during which he will co-chair the 7th Singapore-China Forum on Leadership in the city of Yan'an and meet central leaders in Beijing, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The visit, which ends on Monday, is at the invitation of Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member and CCP Central Committee Organisation Department Minister Chen Xi.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, will begin the first leg of his trip with a two-day stop in Beijing.

There, he will meet Standing Committee of the CCP Political Bureau member and Central Commission for Discipline Inspection secretary Zhao Leji, CCP Political Bureau member and Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office director Yang Jiechi, Central Military Commission member, State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe, and other central leaders.

Mr Teo heads next to the city of Suzhou in Jiangsu province on Friday to attend the commemorative activities for the 25th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP).

Established in 1994, the SIP was the first government-to-government project between Singapore and China, and has become a hallmark of bilateral cooperation.

The SIP is now ranked as one of China's top industrial parks and is a modern integrated township.

Mr Teo will meet and be hosted to lunch by Jiangsu party secretary Lou Qinjian.

On Saturday, Mr Teo will be in Shanghai to attend Singapore Day, which will bring together Singaporeans living in China. He will also meet Political Bureau of the CCP member and Shanghai party secretary Li Qiang.

For the final leg of the trip, Mr Teo will be in Yan'an to attend the 7th Singapore-China Forum on Leadership, which he is co-chairing with Mr Chen.

The theme of this year's forum is Addressing Our Peoples' Aspirations For Better Lives.

Mr Teo and Mr Chen will deliver opening addresses at the forum, while Minister for Trade and Industry and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing will participate as the Singapore deputy co-chair.

Mr Teo will also have a bilateral meeting with and be hosted to dinner by Mr Chen.

First held in 2009, the Forum on Leadership is a strategic platform for political leaders and senior officials of Singapore and China to discuss and exchange experiences on common challenges related to leadership development.

Shaanxi party secretary Hu Heping will meet Mr Teo in Yan'an and host lunch for the delegation.

Along with Mr Chan, Mr Teo will be accompanied by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Finance Indranee Rajah (Beijing and Suzhou only), Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Health and Law Edwin Tong (Suzhou, Shanghai and Yan'an only), Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng.