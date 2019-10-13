DPM Heng Swee Keat to co-chair high-level forum meeting on 4-day visit to China

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will co-chair a meeting of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), the highest-level forum between China and Singapore, during a four-day visit to China that kicks off on Monday (Oct 14).

DPM Heng is travelling to China at the invitation of Mr Han Zheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

DPM Heng is set to co-chair the 15th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting along with Vice-Premier Heng on Tuesday in Chongqing, according to a press statement from the Prime Minister's Office issued on Sunday.

The JCBC is the institutionalised annual high-level bilateral platform overseeing and providing direction to Singapore-China cooperation.

The press statement said the platform attests to both countries' shared commitment to open and mutually beneficial cooperation built by successive generations of Singaporean and Chinese leaders.

DPM Heng and Vice-Premier Han will also co-chair meetings of the 20th China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC), the 11th Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City JSC and the 3rd China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity (CCI) JSC.

They will review the progress made on the three flagship Government-to-Government projects and discuss the future direction of cooperation, the statement said.

Mr Heng will also have a bilateral meeting and be hosted to lunch by Vice-Premier Han, and the two dignitaries will also jointly officiate the opening of the CCI Gallery located at Raffles City Chongqing in Chaotianmen.

During the Chongqing leg of his visit, Mr Heng will meet and be hosted to dinner by Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC and Secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee Chen Min'er.

DPM Heng will also visit Guoyuan Port, the Multi-Modal Distribution and Connectivity Centre Gallery, Feixiang IIOT (a joint venture between Alibaba Cloud and Chongqing Nan'an District) and meet Chinese officials who participated in study visits and programmes in Singapore.

After Chongqing, DPM Heng will visit Tianjin on Oct 16, 2019, where he will meet and be hosted to dinner by Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC and Secretary of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee, Mr Li Hongzhong.

As part of his visit, Mr Heng will also visit the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.

On Oct 17, the final day of his visit, DPM Heng will meet with Chinese leaders in Beijing, the Prime Minister's Office statement said.

He will be accompanied on his visit by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, and Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

In addition, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann; Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong; and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development Sam Tan, as well as senior officials from various ministries and agencies, will accompany DPM Heng.