DPM Heng on 8-day visit to China

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong from today to next Wednesday.

In Beijing, Mr Heng will meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Vice-Premier Han Zheng, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Yang Jiechi, and Minister of the Chinese Communist Party's international department Song Tao, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office yesterday.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, will then travel to Shanghai, where he will meet Shanghai party secretary Li Qiang.

Mr Heng will also co-chair the inaugural Singapore-Shanghai Comprehensive Cooperation Council (SSCCC) meeting with Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong.

Over 50 Singapore business representatives from 35 Singapore companies will participate in the SSCCC meeting.

The setting up of the SSCCC will strengthen Singapore's engagement of China's key financial and business hub, and tap the economic integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

DPM Heng will deliver a keynote speech at the 2019 Pujiang Innovation Forum.

Singapore is the Country-of-Honour of the forum this year. Mr Heng will meet Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang on the sidelines of the forum.

Mr Heng will also deliver a speech at the China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong, which is a national-level leadership institute.

In Guangdong in southern China, Mr Heng will meet Guangdong party secretary Li Xi. Mr Heng will also visit the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City.

In Shenzhen, he will meet Shenzhen party chief Wang Weizhong. Mr Heng will also visit technology companies in Shenzhen to better understand the technology and innovation landscape.

He will then travel to Hong Kong, where he will meet Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Financial Secretary Paul Chan, as well as prominent Hong Kong business leaders and academics.

DPM Heng will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative Vivian Balakrishnan (Shenzhen and Hong Kong only). Other officials on the trip include Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry & Education Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Law & Health and vice-co-chairman of the SSCCC Edwin Tong (Beijing and Shanghai only), as well as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs & Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng (Beijing and Shanghai only).