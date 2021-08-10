Dozens of officials punished as virus outbreak spreads

BEIJING • China has punished a slew of officials for failing to curb a Covid-19 outbreak that has spawned nearly 900 symptomatic infections across the country in less than a month, a resurgence that complicates Beijing's strategy of keeping the virus out entirely.

The eastern Chinese city of Yangzhou issued warnings to five officials for mishandling mass testing that allowed the virus to continue spreading.

The city has overtaken nearby Nanjing as the biggest hot spot in China, with 308 confirmed cases reported as at yesterday. Six patients are critically ill and if any were to die, it would be China's first Covid-19 death in more than six months.

More than 30 officials nationwide, ranging from mayors to the heads of hospitals and airports, have been punished for negligence and mishandling local outbreaks, according to the state-backed Global Times.

China is dealing with its broadest outbreak of Covid-19 since it crushed the virus that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The latest resurgence has spread across more than half of the mainland's 31 provinces.

Wuhan has seen infections take root again after the virus was brought under control there early last year. Fearing it could spread farther and draw unwanted global attention, local health authorities tested the city's 11.3 million residents over the weekend. They found nine locally transmitted infections.

Just north, the central Chinese province of Henan is facing a rise in infections as it continues to reel from flooding that killed more than 300 people last month. A cluster centred on a hospital in the provincial capital Zhengzhou is now spreading to other areas.

Mr Lou Yangsheng, the provincial party secretary and highest-ranking official, vowed to snuff out the local outbreak by the end of the month, and urged officials to enforce Covid-19 control and disease prevention measures in rural areas.

Beijing has long held local officials accountable for the virus' breach into China, blaming them for failing to diligently enforce precautions and restrictions that allowed flare-ups to turn into major outbreaks on domestic soil.

900

Nearly this number of symptomatic infections has been reported across China in less than a month.

The recent disciplinary actions come as the Delta variant breaks through the most stringent defences across the world, exposing the limits of the so-called Covid Zero approach to eliminating the virus pursued by countries from China to Australia.

Still, Beijing is showing no signs of pivoting its strategy. Health officials expect to bring the ongoing outbreak under control in two to three weeks, if containment measures are fully enacted.

BLOOMBERG