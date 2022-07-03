Dozens missing in shipwreck after typhoon in South China Sea

HONG KONG • More than two dozen crew members were unaccounted for after their ship broke into two during a typhoon in the South China Sea yesterday, with rescuers scrambling to find them, officials said.

An engineering vessel that was 160 nautical miles south-west of Hong Kong "suffered substantial damage and broke into two pieces" and the 30-member crew abandoned ship, according to the Hong Kong Government Flying Service.

Three people had been rescued as at 3pm local time and were taken to hospital for treatment, the authorities said.

Dramatic footage provided by the Hong Kong authorities showed a person being airlifted onto a helicopter while waves crashed over the deck of the partially submerged ship below. The three survivors said other crew members might have been swept away by waves before the first helicopter arrived, according to a government statement.

Typhoon Chaba earlier formed in the central part of the South China Sea and yesterday afternoon made landfall in Guangdong province in southern China.

It was China's first typhoon of the year and brought gales and rain to its southern shores, as forecasters gave warnings of record rainfall and high disaster risk in provinces including Guangdong, the country's most populous.

The typhoon skirted Hong Kong, bringing heavy rain and wind, restricting public transport and forcing many businesses to close.

Rescuers in Hong Kong were notified of the maritime incident at 7.25am and found the ship near Chaba's centre, where harsh weather conditions and nearby wind farms made the operation "more difficult and dangerous".

The ship's location recorded wind speeds of 144kmh and 10m-high waves, the authorities said.

The Government Flying Service dispatched two sorties of fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopter sorties, with mainland Chinese authorities also dispatching a rescue boat.

Rescuers said that they would increase the search area "due to the large number of people missing" and extend the operation into the night if conditions allowed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS