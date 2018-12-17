Dozens hurt in Sapporo restaurant blast

Firefighters putting out a blaze at the site of a restaurant that was razed by an explosion in Sapporo, northern Japan, yesterday.

At least 42 people were injured in the blast at the two-storey Umi Sakura izakaya bar in Hiragishi district. One of the victims was seriously injured.

Residents and diners at other establishments in the vicinity of the restaurant were ordered to evacuate from the area amid fears of further explosions.

The blast was suspected to be a gas explosion.

Photographs and video footage from the scene showed firefighters struggling to contain violent flames as emergency workers rescued restaurant employees and diners from the rubble of the 66-seat eatery, which was completely destroyed.

