'Don't penalise athletes for politics'

NEW YORK • Four-time Olympian Angela Ruggiero greeted the announcement of the US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games with relief on Monday, delighted that there was no suggestion athletes should also stay away.

Ms Ruggiero, who won ice hockey gold for the United States in 1998 and later served as a member of the International Olympic Committee, said it was important that athletes were not penalised for politics.

"My initial reaction was a bit of relief that it wasn't anything more dramatic," Ms Ruggiero told Reuters by phone. "You know, you work all your life to compete and you never want politics to get in the way of that chance."

"President Biden and others, obviously, wanted to make a statement and use the levers that they had without affecting the athletes, so I think that's what we saw in this diplomatic boycott."

Ms Ruggiero, who is CEO of sports and technology firm Sports Innovation Lab, said there were ways for athletes to make their views known. "Some athletes might just want to show up and compete and not have to think about anything other than their competition, others might see this as their platform for affecting change in broader ways than just their performance," she said.

REUTERS