Domestic tourists throw melon seed shells into scenic lake in China, starting a fight with local villagers

Fed up with a group of tourists who were throwing melon seed shells into a scenic lake in Yunnan, China, a group of villagers decided to confront them.

According to Chinese news outlet The Paper, the tourists had been visiting Lake Lugu, a tourist attraction in Yunnan famed for its clear waters, last Friday (Oct 5).

While they were there, the tourists threw the shells of the melon seeds they were eating into the lake.

The Paper reported on Wednesday (Oct 10) that local villagers approached the tourists to confront them about the incident, but the confrontation quickly escalated into a quarrel, and a fight subsequently broke out.

Footage of the incident, which began circulating online on the same day as the incident, shows the two parties tussling with each other as one person wields a wooden oar and tries to hit another person with it.

A villager eventually managed to separate the brawlers before the police arrived.

Injured tourists and villagers were later taken to the Ninglang County People's Hospital, with one tourist suffering from a dislocated hand.