Domestic tourism glitters again during China's Golden Week

In a boost for China's tourism industry that has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, local visitors poured into attractions such as the Forbidden City (above) in Beijing and Zhujiajiao Water Town (right) on the outskirts of Shanghai over the weekend during what is known as the Golden Week holiday.

China recorded 425 million domestic tourists in the first four days of the eight-day break that kicked off last Thursday, with total tourism revenue hitting 312 billion yuan (S$62.6 billion), China Daily reported.

Consumption at tourist attractions nationwide during the holidays is expected to rebound to around 90 per cent of that in the same period last year, according to an earlier report issued by the Meituan Research Institute.