Documentary on HK protests breaks box office records in Taiwan

Taiwanese people have been making tracks to catch a new film that has become the talk of the town - not about a man in a bat suit, but the massive pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

"In a time where authoritarianism is expanding, we especially need to see people's determination and bravery in standing up for democracy," said Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a Facebook post last Wednesday, as she called for Taiwan's youth particularly to watch Revolution Of Our Times, to see "what Hong Kongers want us to know".