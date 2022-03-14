Documentary on HK protests breaks box office records in Taiwan

Tsai urges youth to see 'what Hong Kongers want us to know' in Revolution Of Our Times

Taiwan Correspondent In Taipei
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Taiwanese people have been making tracks to catch a new film that has become the talk of the town - not about a man in a bat suit, but the massive pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

"In a time where authoritarianism is expanding, we especially need to see people's determination and bravery in standing up for democracy," said Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a Facebook post last Wednesday, as she called for Taiwan's youth particularly to watch Revolution Of Our Times, to see "what Hong Kongers want us to know".

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 14, 2022, with the headline Documentary on HK protests breaks box office records in Taiwan. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top