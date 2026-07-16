Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Doctor who damaged Japan temples, shrines by performing ‘anointings’ admits to own ‘delusion’

Traces of an oil-like liquid are seen at the Katori-Jingu Shrine in Japan’s Chiba Prefecture.

CHIBA – The Chiba District Court in Japan set on July 14 as the date of the first hearing in the trial of a US-based Japanese doctor charged with property damage over anointings conducted at shrines and temples.

Masahide Kanayama, 63, who resides in the United States, was charged over pouring an oil-like substance on pillars and other structures at Naritasan Shinshoji Temple and Katori-Jingu Shrine in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo. He admitted to the charges, stating, “I thought (the command to pour the oil) came from the Holy Spirit.”

The prosecutor claimed that the man had repeatedly performed “anointings” – a sacred act involving smearing or pouring oil – on shrines and temples across Japan as part of his religious practices since at least 2012.

Kanayama was arrested on March 4, 2026, while on board a flight from the US to Japan following his extradition.

According to the indictment, he damaged three pillars at the main gate of Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, as well as corner pillars and offering boxes at Katori-Jingu Shrine, by smearing them with an oil-like liquid on March 25, 2015. The damage at each site is estimated to total approximately 120,000 yen (S$955) and 2,420,000 yen, respectively.

The prosecutor has sought a prison term of one year and six months.

Kanayama admitted the so-called commands were his own delusion and misunderstanding. The defence requested a suspended sentence.

The trial concluded on the same day, with the verdict scheduled for Aug 6. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK