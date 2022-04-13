Ditching of 'Korean age' will see citizens growing younger by a year

SEOUL • The transition committee for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said it would amend laws to use international age instead of "Korean age" to reduce social and economic costs associated with allowing more than one way to count age.

Under the Korean age system, Koreans are one year old at birth and they get a year older on New Year's Day regardless of their birth date. The system is widely used, though official records usually follow the international norm that starts at zero and counts the number of years since birth.

Support for transitioning to the international system grew in January, when the health authorities used the two systems interchangeably to set the age bracket for the coronavirus vaccine pass mandate and eligibility.

Some were unable to get their shots but were still required to show proof of vaccination.

"If we stick to the international age system, we will no longer see the social and economic costs associated with all the confusion and inconvenience arising from the age gap," said Representative Lee Yong-ho. He is from Mr Yoon's People Power Party, and oversees political, legal and public services at the transition committee.

Mr Lee said the committee would amend the Civil Code and a law dealing with how the government should run public services to make the international age the leading standard in everyday life.

Laws that also need revision to reflect the latest change will be taken care of later, Mr Lee added, saying his team will look into other rules that rely on a compromise of the two systems. They involve conscripting men for military duty or defining juveniles to afford them protections against abuse.

The two laws count the number of years since birth as per the international norm but do not take into account the individual's actual date of birth. So, babies born in January and December are the same age despite the difference in months in which they were born.

The compromise has made it more efficient for the government to handle services involving large populations. "There is a reason for the kind of compromise in such laws and we will consult experts before we think about changing them too," Mr Lee said, stressing that embracing the international age system has clear upside in most cases.

He referred to a recent Supreme Court decision in a wage dispute complaint where it ruled that workers should consider their international age when the company officially communicates to them its plan involving setting extra wages.

"There would be much less confusion if we could have the same idea of what it means to be how old we actually are," he said, adding that the change his team is seeking would come as early as next year.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK