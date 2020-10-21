Distancing rules extended, but more allowed to join tours

HONG KONG • Hong Kong extended most of its social distancing measures, such as a public gathering limit of four people and mandatory mask wearing, for another week as the government said the city is not yet ready to relax restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said "conditions" were not right for Hong Kong to further relax major social distancing measures.

"It's a matter of prudence," she added.

The city yesterday reported five new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 5,261. There have been 105 related deaths.

Among the new cases, four are imported and one is locally transmitted with an unknown source of infection. The imported cases are from India, Britain, Russia and France.

Starting Friday, Hong Kongers will, however, be able to join local tours of up to 30 people each, and attend wedding ceremonies with a maximum of 50 guests, officials were cited by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) as saying. Previously, tour groups were capped at four people and wedding ceremonies were limited to 20 people.

Health Minister Sophia Chan said yesterday at a press conference that the government was adopting targeted measures in its bid to reduce virus transmission in the community, SCMP reported.

Under the latest arrangement, the number of people allowed in business meetings will be raised to 50 from the current 20. Sports activities in swimming pools can involve more than four team members.