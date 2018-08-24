Dismantling of launch site may have stopped

WASHINGTON • Satellite photos from last week indicate that North Korea halted work to dismantle a missile engine test site in the first part of this month, in spite of a promise to US President Donald Trump at a June summit, according to a Washington think-tank.

The 38 North project said commercial satellite imagery of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station taken on Aug 16 indicated "no significant dismantlement activity" at the site's engine test stand or launch pad since Aug 3.

The 38 North report on Wednesday also said significant progress in tearing down the test stand had been made from July to early August, but added: "The components previously removed remain stacked on the ground."

The report comes at a time of widespread doubts about North Korea's willingness to go along with US demands for it to give up its nuclear weapons.

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

REUTERS