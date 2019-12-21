Diplomats rush to engage N. Korea as deadline looms

SEOUL • A last-minute flurry of diplomacy aimed at engaging with North Korea ahead of its declared year-end deadline for talks has been met with stony silence from Pyongyang so far, with the looming crisis expected to top the agenda at summits in China next week.

The US special envoy for North Korea, Mr Stephen Biegun, was due to leave Beijing yesterday after meeting Chinese officials. Earlier in the week, Mr Biegun made stops in Seoul and Tokyo for discussions with his counterparts there.

It is unclear if Mr Biegun had any behind-the-scenes contact with North Korean officials, but his overtures and calls for talks were not publicly answered by Pyongyang.

Mr Biegun's trip came as China and Russia teamed up this week to propose a resolution that would ease some United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea as a way to jump-start talks.

Next week, Chinese, South Korean and Japanese leaders are due to meet in China, with North Korea likely to top the agenda.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given the US until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the long-time adversaries.

North Korea has said it is up to the United States to decide what "Christmas gift" it will receive this year, without specifying what Mr Kim's decision may be.

The US is monitoring North Korea for signs of a possible missile launch or nuclear test in the coming days. North Korea launched several dozen short-range missiles this year, and the commander of US air forces in the Pacific this week said he suspects "some kind of long-range missile" could be North Korea's "Christmas gift".

The prospect that next year may see a return to heightened tensions and major missile or weapons tests by North Korea has led politicians, diplomats, and analysts around the world to debate how to salvage diplomacy after Mr Trump's unprecedented summits with Mr Kim over the past two years failed to make a breakthrough.

A significant launch or test would mean the end of North Korea's self-imposed moratorium and raise tensions in the region. It would also be a major blow to one of US President Donald Trump's major foreign policy initiatives: the drive to get North Korea to eliminate its nuclear weapons and missiles.

Earlier this week, four leading Democrats in the US Senate wrote to Mr Trump arguing that efforts to establish peace on the peninsula and denuclearise North Korea "appear to be stalled and on the brink of failure".

The letter called for the administration to seek an interim agreement to freeze and roll back some of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes in conjunction with reduced pressure from sanctions.

China and Russia on Monday introduced a joint proposal that called on the UN Security Council to lift some sanctions on exports and foreign workers, with Chinese officials calling it "the best plan in the current situation to resolve the stalemate".

The US has said it is opposed to any sanctions relief at the moment, but is willing to be flexible in discussions. Recent weeks have seen some American and North Korean officials discussing possible military actions once again.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump angered North Korean officials by suggesting the US could use military force "if we have to". Those remarks led North Korea's army chief to warn that Pyongyang would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level".

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS