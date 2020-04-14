Employees of Hyundai Card, a credit card company under the Hyundai Motor Group, sitting behind protective plastic screens in the company's cafeteria in Seoul as part of measures to fight the coronavirus. Once struggling with the first large outbreak outside China, South Korea has largely managed to bring its infection situation under control with a massive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing.
Dining safely at work in Seoul
