Didi denies reports of government-led investment

BEIJING • Beijing's municipal government has proposed an investment in Didi Global that would give state-run firms control of the world's largest ride-hailing company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Under the preliminary proposal, Shouqi Group - part of the influential Beijing Tourism Group - and other firms based in the capital would acquire a stake in Didi, the people said, asking not to be identified.

Scenarios under consideration include the consortium taking a so-called "golden share" with veto power and a board seat, they added.

Didi said in a statement yesterday that it was working with regulators on a cyber-security review and reports about a Beijing-led investment are untrue.

It is unclear how large a stake the city is eyeing and whether its proposal will be approved by senior government officials.

Didi is currently controlled by the management team of co-founder Cheng Wei and president Jean Liu, which received aggregate voting power of 58 per cent after the company's United States initial public offering.

SoftBank Group and Uber Technologies are Didi's biggest minority shareholders.

Local governments have traditionally had a big say in the restructuring of companies on their turf, and the envisioned solution dovetails with President Xi Jinping's priorities of redistributing wealth and curbing the influence of the Internet sector.

The city's proposal could entail taking a sizeable slice of Didi or a nominal stake accompanied by a golden share and board seat, the people said.

The latter model would be akin to an earlier investment by the government in ByteDance's Chinese unit, which gave the state entity veto rights over important decisions.

BLOOMBERG