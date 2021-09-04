Desperate and short of options, Suga had no choice but to bow out

Japan is a nation with many superstitions, and as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga calls time on his year-long tenure as its leader, he will no doubt be aware of the two jinxes that ruined his political career.

First, no premier has survived in a year when Japan hosted the Olympics - in the 1964 Tokyo Games, the 1972 Sapporo Winter Games or the 1998 Nagano Winter Games - even if they all resigned for different reasons.

Second, a period of political stability is followed by a revolving door of prime ministers.

Until Mr Shinzo Abe took office in 2012, there were six prime ministers in as many years after Mr Junichiro Koizumi stepped down after five years in power. Before that, there were 10 leaders over 14 years after Mr Yasuhiro Nakasone, who was in office from 1982 to 1987.

Even the pro-government Yomiuri newspaper headlined a report yesterday with "Desperate Japanese prime minister has few options in bid to save his job".

Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told The Straits Times: "Suga appears like King Lear, desperately clinging to power, but it has become increasingly apparent that he was completely pushed to the corner and he has exhausted every available option.

"Each time he tried something new, he was finding himself more and more isolated. I think he intended to stay on, but it was against heavy odds."

Mr Suga came to power in September last year as the antithesis to tradition within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), scoring high approval ratings for his rise to the top despite a humble background as the son of Akita strawberry farmers, and despite not belonging to any party faction.

But he quickly fell out of favour with the public over what was perceived as a blundering response to Covid-19.

His woes were compounded by his inability to coalesce a solid party base in his year in office.

Dr Mikitaka Masuyama of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo told ST that it was "incomprehensible" for a prime minister responsible for the current policies to be quitting at this stage. He said: "I think he has realised the changing mood over the last few days."

Mr Suga scrambled to find a way to save his job this week. Yet his efforts only incurred a backlash within the LDP.

He mooted dissolving the Lower House next week for a snap election to win a popular mandate, which would have pushed back the calendar for the LDP presidential election. But his reputation had become so noxious - with support at around 30 per cent - that many junior LDP lawmakers feared fighting a general election with him as their leader.

He was then put on the back foot by his key rival, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who said he would freshen up the party image if he were elected by booting out Mr Toshihiro Nikai, 82, the party's secretary-general.

Mr Suga followed suit by saying that he would reshuffle the LDP leadership positions, and possibly the Cabinet, next week. But he was unable to settle on a combination that would please everybody.

His decision to force out Mr Nikai - while seen positively by Mr Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso - alienated the Nikai faction.

He then thought of appointing former defence chief Shigeru Ishiba as secretary-general. Mr Ishiba is popular among the public, but not with the LDP party brass, including Mr Abe and Mr Aso.

Dr Toru Yoshida of Kyoto's Doshisha University told ST that Mr Suga was especially vulnerable in the light of LDP's poor outlook for the general election, being a "puppet" of the various factions.

Dr Nakano agreed, adding: "Without his own power base within the LDP, Suga was utterly at the mercy of the five largest factions that put him as PM in the first place. But now, he cannot count on any of them to give him solid support."

This year's unique political circumstances also complicate things for Mr Suga, as the LDP presidential race and the general election will be held within weeks of each other. Dr Masuyama noted that the single-member district electoral system has made a party leader's popularity "significantly influential" in election results.

"Party leaders need to be appealing to floating voters," he said, adding that the LDP's forthcoming presidential election has taken on added significance since its new leader could have an outsize impact on the party's chances at the general election, likely to be held next month.