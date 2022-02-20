Despair and chaos in a HK quarantine camp

Ms Penny Chan, a 35-year-old public relations executive in the city, has been confined to a room about the size of a carpark lot just 800m from Disneyland. She has been in the room at the much-talked about Penny's Bay quarantine camp for more than two weeks.

Ms Chan, along with eight other family members, including her parents, husband, brother and cousin's family, were infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after attending two dinners at the start of Chinese New Year festivities. The only one in the family still in isolation, she is waiting for someone to tell her if her CT value or cycle threshold is safe enough to be let out.