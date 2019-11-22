Demonstrators holed up in university hold their ground for the fifth day

HONG KONG • Hardline Hong Kong protesters held their ground yesterday in a university besieged by police for the fifth day, a stalemate that has emerged as the axis of the city's increasingly angry democracy movement.

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University has been the scene of fiery clashes that saw police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, who shot arrows and lobbed Molotov cocktails.

Hundreds have fled the campus out of fear or because of deteriorating living conditions this week, most of them quickly arrested by police on rioting allegations, though there was a noticeable reduction in the police presence yesterday.

But dozens of holdouts in the movement's signature black colours were still defying official calls to surrender, reported Agence France-Presse.

A 30-year-old masked protester who gave his name as Mike scoffed at surrendering, saying international and local pressure would cause the authorities to make a humiliating "retreat".

"Please try! You're welcome (to storm the campus)," he said, in a message to police. "It will be a fun game of hide-and-seek.

"Police are making the wrong calculation here if they think we will surrender. We have plenty of resources, plenty of food and water. We can last a month."

Other protesters told Reuters they were holding out not for a showdown with police, but because they were innocent and looking for an escape route. "I won't consider surrendering. Surrendering is for people who are guilty. None of us inside are guilty," 20-year-old student Michelle said.

Materials used for making Molotov cocktails were strewn about and graffiti was seen throughout the campus, including messages such as "You can kill a man, you can't kill an idea".

The business district in Hong Kong witnessed protests and slogan-shouting for the ninth consecutive day yesterday, with a rival group making an appearance to shout counter slogans. The lunch-hour protest was on a smaller scale than previous demonstrations, RTHK reported. In another development, the Yuen Long MTR station shut at 2pm yesterday ahead of a planned sit-in to mark four months since an attack by alleged triad members on protesters and passengers. A peaceful crowd of several hundred gathered at the station in the evening, singing songs and chanting slogans.

Elsewhere, an off-duty police officer was slashed in the face while attempting to detain a man damaging campaign banners for the upcoming district council elections.

The attacker was subdued and arrested, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, a court said it would take a decision at a later date on whether to suspend its ruling that declared the government's anti-mask law unconstitutional following a request from the Justice Department yesterday, the South China Morning Post reported.