Delta hands China its most widespread outbreak since Wuhan

BEIJING • More provinces in China are fighting Covid-19 than at any time since the pathogen was first detected in Wuhan in 2019.

The highly infectious Delta variant is hurtling across the country despite the increasingly aggressive measures that local officials have enacted in a bid to thwart it.

More than 600 local infections have been found in 19 of 31 provinces in the latest outbreak in the world's second-largest economy. It reported 93 new local cases yesterday, and 11 asymptomatic cases.

Officials in China say they are committed to maintaining a "Covid-zero" approach despite the flare-ups that are coming faster, spreading further and evading many of the measures that previously controlled it.

Beijing reported nine infections yesterday, including one that was earlier reported as asymptomatic. The capital city's total case count in the current wave now stands at 38, the highest since a pre-Delta outbreak in January and February last year. Ticket sales into Beijing were halted for trains from 123 stations in 23 regions.

Government officials quarantined children in two schools after a teacher was found to be infected. Another 16 schools were shut since their staff might have been present at the vaccination venue where the infected teacher recently received a booster shot.

The Ministry of Commerce urged residents on Tuesday to stock up on necessities for autumn and winter to be prepared for future outbreaks that could trigger hardcore lockdowns.

That led to army biscuits and luncheon meat becoming the most searched items online by citizens. Orders for compressed biscuits, a common military ration, have soared on China's e-commerce platforms, with some vendors running out of stock, the local media reported. Other trending items include rice, soya sauce, chilli sauce and noodles, according to Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao website.

Meanwhile, Chongqing, a municipality new to the latest outbreak, started mass testing overnight as officials aim to act decisively during the "golden 24 hours" after the virus is first detected.

China could go much further in its bid to eradicate Covid-19.

Shanghai Disneyland on Sunday tested more than 30,000 people, keeping visitors at the park until nearly midnight, after one infected person was found to have been there. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of residents in the remote south-eastern city of Ruili on the border with high-risk Myanmar have been banned from leaving the city for months.

China's top health expert Zhong Nanshan is confident that the country can contain the outbreak in a month, according to an interview with state media outlet CGTN.

Despite the global trend of learning to coexist with the virus, Dr Zhong, who has helped the government to quell many outbreaks since the pandemic began, defended China's "Covid-zero" approach. While the curbs needed to control the virus are costly, opening up the country and letting the pathogen spread would exact an even steeper price, he said.

