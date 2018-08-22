Delivery man in China caught on CCTV helping himself to customer's takeout

A hungry delivery man in China decided to grab a snack - from the food he was delivering.

The man in Guangdong province was caught on video sneaking bites of his customer's order while in a lift.

In lift surveillance footage now shared widely on social media and Chinese websites such as Weibo and Youku, the man from Chinese firm Meituan's takeout service can be seen stooping over a container of food and taking a few bites.

Not fully satiated, he bends down and picks up a bowl of soup from the bag, from which he also takes a gulp.

He then places all the items carefully back into the delivery bag.

According to Chinese news site Sina, the incident happened on Aug 14, at about 6pm in a building in Guandong's Sihui city in Zhaoqing.

The delivery man even pressed buttons to multiple floors on the lift's console to delay the journey so he could have more time to eat, Sina reported.

Meituan's takeout service confirmed the incident after preliminary investigations, and is negotiating compensation with the affected customer. The delivery man has since been fired.

A Meituan takeout customer service officer told Sina that the man's behaviour has affected users' experience.

"We will be strengthening management of delivery discipline in distribution stations across the country," he added.