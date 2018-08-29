'Delete Didi' drive in China in wake of killing

BEIJING • Thousands of Chinese users have pledged to delete the country's most popular ride-hailing app after a second woman was allegedly murdered while using its Hitch carpooling service.

Didi Chuxing came under fire from netizens, state media and regulators over the weekend after the customer was allegedly killed by a driver, despite an earlier passenger complaining about the driver's behaviour. In two statements on the matter, the Beijing-based start-up apologised deeply, pledged to overhaul its services, and suspended two senior executives at the company.

But the latest death, the second in three months after a flight attendant was allegedly murdered in May, has spawned fury among China's Web users, with many taking to social media and saying they will delete the app.

It comes at a critical time for the country's most valuable start-up as it faces rising competition from fellow tech giants and attempts to become a global ride-hailing giant capable of taking on Uber on the world stage.

Chinese actress Wang Xiaochen posted screenshots of her cellphone to her nine million followers on Weibo, China's equivalent to Twitter, as she deleted the Didi app with a caption saying "goodbye!".

Chinese media reported yesterday that Didi had met regulators in at least 10 Chinese cities, including Chongqing, Guangzhou and Tianjin, and had been told at some meetings that its local operating licence could be taken away if it did not improve passenger safety and dismiss unqualified drivers.

Didi said it has more than 30 million daily active users, while data from research firm QuestMobile estimates that its nearest rival Dida Chuxing has 982,000.

Meanwhile, police have detained two men accused by Chinese social media users of making offensive remarks about the 20-year-old passenger who was killed by her Didi ride-hailing driver last week.

The comments of one of the men who was arrested in the southern city of Shenzhen "incited the righteous indignation of netizens and has caused a seriously adverse social impact", Shenzhen police said in a statement on Monday.

WASHINGTON POST, REUTERS