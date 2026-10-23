Deer carcasses near Nara temples prompt patrols over ‘unnatural’ deaths

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The deer in Nara are protected under the cultural properties protection law.

NARA, Japan – Four dead fawns with missing body parts have been found near historic temples in Nara Park in recent months, sparking fears of human abuse, local officials in western Japan said on Oct 23.

The authorities have alerted the police and stepped up patrols alongside temple staff across the popular tourist site, home to over 1,000 free-roaming deer.

The bodies of the animals, which were likely less than a month old, were found near the entrance to Kofukuji Temple and another area on Aug 21 and Oct 1, and near Todaiji Temple’s hall enshrining the Great Buddha statue on Aug 27 and Sept 17.

An expert organisation that was consulted by the Nara prefectural government said it appeared unlikely that other animals had eaten the carcasses.

Nara Governor Makoto Yamashita urged the public to report any information on the cases, calling them “extremely unnatural” despite a lack of firm evidence of criminal intent.

The deer in Nara are designated natural monuments of Japan and protected under the cultural properties protection law. KYODO NEWS