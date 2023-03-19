Decades-high wage hikes on the cards in Japan but are unlikely to ease cost pressures

TOKYO – Mr Hideyuki Michimoto, the third-generation owner of pickled daikon radish maker Michimoto Foods, feels a sense of discomfort over what he is able to pay his 60 employees.

While he knows that costs of living are soaring and he empathises with his staff, the 65-year-old said: “There is absolutely no way we can afford the 5 per cent wage increase that the government wants.”

A stop-gap solution for his company, founded in 1937 in Miyazaki prefecture in south-west Japan, was to “gradually raise productivity by having our workers work shorter hours for the same pay, which means the unit wage per hour goes up”.

His candid admission reflects the pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to follow their larger counterparts that have reported relatively big salary increments en masse, with their employees set to get a raise of an average 3.8 per cent from the next fiscal year starting in April.

This exceeds 3 per cent for the first time in 29 years in a process known as the shunto wage offensive negotiations. But it is still lower than the 5 per cent the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the country’s largest labour union also known as Rengo, is calling for.

There are manycomponents to wages, and the key will lie in how much companies can raise base pay. This refers to the across-the-board and permanent component that affects future allowances like pensions. Companies, mired in a deflationary mindset, have been wary of such fixed costs and long opted to give one-off bonuses in good years instead.

The annual shunto process, which began in 1956 during the post-war boom and peaked in 1974 with a record 33 per cent rise in pay before plunging after the burst of the asset bubble, has by and large concluded for large firms last week. The process is set to kick off for SMEs, typically between April and June.

As it is, wages have barely moved since the 1990s. National Tax Agency data said workers were taking home an average annual salary of 4.55 million yen (or 5.07 million yen in today’s terms) in 1992. The corresponding figure in 2021 was 4.43 million yen.

Japan is the worst-paying country among developed nations, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In 2021, Japan’s average annual salary of US$39,700 (S$53,260) was markedly lower than OECD’s average of US$51,600.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for wage hikes exceeding inflation, arguing that this is necessary to stimulate a virtuous cycle of growth and consumption.

On March 17, he blamed low wages and the resulting cost pressures as having resulted in fewer babies – childbirths fell below 800,000 in 2022 for the first time in recorded history since 1899 – as he promised to tackle wage disparities for women, as well as “irregular workers” on part-time contracts, who account for four in 10 in the workforce.

It remains to be seen how far irregular workers will benefit, given that the very nature of their contracts, which provide little to no benefits, is rooted in companies trying to raise bottom lines and save costs.

Mr Kishida has also said that he wants to encourage an environment in which companies can pass on labour and material cost increments to their customers or clients.

The practice of the government encroaching on the wage negotiations process began in 2013 under the late PM Shinzo Abe, who said in his posthumous memoir that while the practice “may seem socialist”, it was necessary to break Japan out of a decades-old deflationary funk.