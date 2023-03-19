Decades-high wage hikes on the cards in Japan but are unlikely to ease cost pressures

TOKYO – Mr Hideyuki Michimoto, the third-generation owner of pickled daikon radish maker Michimoto Foods, feels a sense of discomfort over what he is able to pay his 60 employees.
While he knows that costs of living are soaring and he empathises with his staff, the 65-year-old said: “There is absolutely no way we can afford the 5 per cent wage increase that the government wants.”
A stop-gap solution for his company, founded in 1937 in Miyazaki prefecture in south-west Japan, was to “gradually raise productivity by having our workers work shorter hours for the same pay, which means the unit wage per hour goes up”.
His candid admission reflects the pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to follow their larger counterparts that have reported relatively big salary increments en masse, with their employees set to get a raise of an average 3.8 per cent from the next fiscal year starting in April.
This exceeds 3 per cent for the first time in 29 years in a process known as the shunto wage offensive negotiations. But it is still lower than the 5 per cent the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the country’s largest labour union also known as Rengo, is calling for.
There are manycomponents to wages, and the key will lie in how much companies can raise base pay. This refers to the across-the-board and permanent component that affects future allowances like pensions. Companies, mired in a deflationary mindset, have been wary of such fixed costs and long opted to give one-off bonuses in good years instead.
The annual shunto process, which began in 1956 during the post-war boom and peaked in 1974 with a record 33 per cent rise in pay before plunging after the burst of the asset bubble, has by and large concluded for large firms last week. The process is set to kick off for SMEs, typically between April and June.
As it is, wages have barely moved since the 1990s. National Tax Agency data said workers were taking home an average annual salary of 4.55 million yen (or 5.07 million yen in today’s terms) in 1992. The corresponding figure in 2021 was 4.43 million yen.
Japan is the worst-paying country among developed nations, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In 2021, Japan’s average annual salary of US$39,700 (S$53,260) was markedly lower than OECD’s average of US$51,600.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for wage hikes exceeding inflation, arguing that this is necessary to stimulate a virtuous cycle of growth and consumption.
On March 17, he blamed low wages and the resulting cost pressures as having resulted in fewer babies – childbirths fell below 800,000 in 2022 for the first time in recorded history since 1899 – as he promised to tackle wage disparities for women, as well as “irregular workers” on part-time contracts, who account for four in 10 in the workforce.
It remains to be seen how far irregular workers will benefit, given that the very nature of their contracts, which provide little to no benefits, is rooted in companies trying to raise bottom lines and save costs.
Mr Kishida has also said that he wants to encourage an environment in which companies can pass on labour and material cost increments to their customers or clients.
The practice of the government encroaching on the wage negotiations process began in 2013 under the late PM Shinzo Abe, who said in his posthumous memoir that while the practice “may seem socialist”, it was necessary to break Japan out of a decades-old deflationary funk.
A push that has largely fallen on deaf ears is now being heeded to some extent for two reasons: a tight labour market, with unemployment at a three-year low of 2.4 per cent in January, and soaring inflation.
Real wages fell 4.1 per cent in January from a year earlier – dropping for the 10th straight month – as national inflation soared to 4.2 per cent, the highest level since September 1981.
Costs are rising for everything from bidets to toilet paper and beer to chicken nuggets and cup noodles. On March 18, Tokyo Metro raised fares by 10 yen for the first time in 28 years.
Moody’s Analytics senior economist Stefan Angrick told The Straits Times that larger companies are in a much better position to raise wages than SMEs, having posted healthy profits over the last two years despite headwinds like higher commodity and raw material costs.
SMEs are not only relatively less profitable, they also hold limited cash reserves, he added. And unlike the large companies with businesses abroad, which can benefit from the yen depreciation, SMEs that rely on imports will face leaner margins.
“The ability of these smaller businesses to raise wages is not only more limited, it has arguably deteriorated over the past two years as they contended with rising input costs,” Dr Angrick said. “With household budgets stretched, SMEs have hesitated to pass on higher costs to consumers.”
But how far SMEs like Mr Michimoto’s can raise wages will have a “disproportionally large impact on the Japanese economy”, Dr Angrick said. These account for 90 per cent of all companies in Japan, which employ about 70 per cent of the workforce and are responsible for about 50 per cent of the economic output.
Four in 10 SMEs intend to raise pay, but by less than 3 per cent, according to a poll by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Even then, this will not match the eye-popping figures that large companies are promising. Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing has said it will raise annual wages by up to 40 per cent, while beverage company Suntory Holdings is promising an increase in monthly wages by 6 per cent.
Gaming giant Nintendo plans to lift base pay by 10 per cent, while restaurant chain operator Zensho Holdings said it will offer an average base pay increase of 7.7 per cent.
Elsewhere, electronics firms Hitachi and Toshiba, as well as flag carrier Japan Airlines, are raising base wages by 7,000 yen a month, while Sapporo Breweries will up wages by 9,000 yen a month. Nissan will increase monthly wages by an average of 12,000 yen, and offer annual bonuses worth 5.5 months of salary.
The Tokyo Shimbun newspaper said in a March 16 editorial: “If the wages of those working in SMEs do not rise, a virtuous circle of consumption will not occur and there will be no improvement in living standards.”
Dr Angrick said: “Although we expect overall wage gains this year to exceed those in the past several years, pay bumps are unlikely to keep up with inflation. Our expectation is for an overall wage increase of 3 per cent, which includes a base pay increase of 1 per cent.”
The NLI Research Institute estimates that even with an overall pay increase of 3 per cent, inflation-adjusted real wages will still drop 0.2 per cent, suggesting that cost pressures are here to stay.