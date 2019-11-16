Death of cleaner hit by brick in clash classified as murder

HONG KONG • Hong Kong police have classified as murder the death of a 70-year-old man hit in the head by a brick during a clash on Wednesday between protesters and a group trying to clear a roadblock.

The elderly man was an outsourced cleaner from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department and was on his lunch break when the clash occurred in Sheung Shui district in the north.

The man was taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital, and was said to be in critical condition before his death was announced on Thursday night.

Videos of the incident showed that the man was not throwing any bricks in the clash, but was taking a photo or video of the incident on his mobile phone when a protester allegedly threw a brick at him, knocking him out. Senior Superintendent Chan Tin Chu said at a briefing yesterday that he believes the attack was malicious, broadcaster RTHK quoted him as saying.

Video clips also showed the man lying on the ground unconscious while volleys of bricks were being thrown by the protesters and the group trying to clear the roadblock.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said in a statement that it was saddened by the incident and would provide all support and assistance to the man's family.

Expressing outrage over the malicious acts, the Hong Kong government said the police will make every effort to investigate the case to bring the offenders to justice.

