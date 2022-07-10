Death of 'Abenomics' father may give Japan scope to curb stimulus

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The death of Mr Shinzo Abe, namesake of Japan's "Abenomics" policy, makes any immediate challenge to his legacy highly unlikely, but it could eventually allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to phase out Mr Abe's government spending and monetary stimulus.

In a rare act of political violence that shocked the nation, Japan's longest-serving prime minister was gunned down on Friday (July 8) while campaigning for Sunday's (July 10) parliamentary election, where his party's coalition expanded their Upper House majority.

Mr Kishida is unlikely to do anything immediately that could antagonise lawmakers loyal to Mr Abe, who led the biggest faction in Mr Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) after stepping down as premier in 2020, analysts say.

But ultimately, his absence and the LDP's victory in Sunday's election, helped by an Abe sympathy vote, could give Mr Kishida political capital to change policy course.

Power balance shift

People close to Mr Kishida have said the premier and his aides want to move toward normalising fiscal and monetary policies and gradually whittle down the Abenomics experiment launched nearly a decade ago.

"There likely won't be a quick reversal of Abenomics, or an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy," said Mr Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"In the long run, however, the Bank of Japan must consider some form of tweak to its monetary policy given problems such as the weak yen," he said. "That will mean former or incumbent BOJ executives will remain strong candidates as next central bank governor."

Mr Kishida, who belongs to a smaller LDP faction, remained under pressure from Mr Abe and his supporters to maintain massive stimulus and choose a reflationist dove as the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor in April.

Mr Abe's absence could change the balance of power within the party, diminishing the influence of advocates of big government spending and ultra-loose central bank policies.

"Abe led a group of reflationist-minded ruling party lawmakers favouring big spending. So, his absence will have a huge impact on the party's power balance," said Mr Daiju Aoki, chief Japan economist at UBS Sumi Trust Wealth Management.

Dialing back

Backed by huge public support for his campaign to pull Japan out of chronic deflation, Mr Abe deployed in 2013 his "three arrows" - aggressive monetary easing, flexible fiscal spending and a long-term growth strategy.

The BOJ's massive stimulus, driven by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, helped reverse a relentless yen rise that hurt Japan's exporters, boost stock prices and improve business sentiment.

Economists, however, criticised a lack of a credible growth strategy and reforms to help the economy shift sustainably into higher gear.

So far, Mr Kishida has stuck with Abenomics, deploying big spending packages to cushion the economic blow from the Covid-19 pandemic and recently to soften the impact of soaring energy and raw material costs.