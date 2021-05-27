For Subscribers
Deals with US a step forward for S. Korea's vaccine hub ambitions
But nation still faces falling vaccine supplies, low inoculation rates amid global shortage
South Korea and the United States signed deals on vaccine partnership when President Moon Jae-in met his US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington last week, paving the way for Seoul's ambition to become a global vaccine hub.
Experts noted, however, that South Korea still faced the fundamental problem of shrinking vaccine supplies in the country due to a global shortage.