Deadly Taiwan blaze puts old buildings, safety laws in spotlight

Taiwan's deadliest fire in 26 years has brought to light the island's inadequate laws regulating fire safety, and the perils of living as an impoverished renter.

The fire at a dilapidated building in Kaohsiung city last Thursday, which is said to have happened after a woman lit incense and left it unattended, killed 46 people and injured 41 others.

The next day, President Tsai Ing-wen acknowledged Taiwan's lax building management regulations after visiting the injured victims, and called for her administration to take inventory of similar old residential and commercial buildings, and update urban renewal plans and safety regulations.

Netizens who had been to the Cheng Chung Cheng building - dubbed the "ghost tower" before the fire - posted photos and videos online, showing deserted floors littered with garbage, and hallways and stairwells strewn with debris.

Constructed 40 years ago, the 13-storey building once bustled with life and housed karaoke bars, dance halls, an ice skating rink, a cinema and restaurants.

Following a fire in 1999, in which there were no casualties, some businesses ended their leases and the building gradually fell into neglect. It then became known for its cheap and small residential rental units. Most of the residents were reportedly older people or those of lower income.

At the time of last week's fire, there were some 120 rental units.

A room could be rented for as low as NT$3,500 (S$169) a month, while a government-subsidised one-room apartment costs NT$10,000.

When facing developers who wanted to tear down or renovate the building in the past, residents had resisted as they had nowhere else to go.

For old structures built prior to the implementation of Taiwan's fire emergency laws in 1995 - which were passed after the deadliest fire in history killed 64 - construction companies gave less attention to escape routes and other fire safety precautions.

Many investors purchased units in Cheng Chung Cheng that they renovated and rented to those on a budget, but the renovations left hallways too narrow to be safe.

Firefighters told the media that they had to navigate cramped corridors filled with items the renters discarded.

These factors, coupled with what nearby residents say was the local government's delay in demolishing the old building, resulted in the extent of damage and loss of lives in the fire.

Ms Tsai last Friday said the central government will work with local governments to invest more effort in redeveloping old buildings.

The same day, Deputy Interior Minister Hua Ching-chun followed up with a promise that plans for these buildings will be announced this week.

In the past, government-led urban renewal projects had been focused on government-owned properties, old social housing or military family housing, said Mr Hua.

"But after the President's announcement, (older) residential and commercial buildings will become a part of future urban redevelopment projects."

In recent years, local governments have been diving into urban redevelopment projects, offering incentives to residents in older buildings and neighbourhoods to get them to move out. But some protested and refused to leave.

The fire has put the heads of cities and counties across Taiwan on high alert.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai announced last Friday the launch of a task force to look into potential government negligence in the deadly fire, and the city government will be giving compensation to families of those who died, as well as stipends to the injured.

The Taipei City government, meanwhile, ordered a count of all old mixed-used buildings.

According to the city government, there are at least 124 residential-commercial buildings that are more than 30 years old in the island's capital .

Apple Daily has reported nearly 1,000 such buildings across Taiwan's six largest cities.