Deadly quarantine bus crash stokes anger over zero-tolerance policy

BEIJING - A bus crash that killed more than two dozen people in China's south-west has ignited a wave of criticism of the harsh zero-Covid-19 policies that are taking a heavy toll domestically and left the country isolated.

An official apologised for the deaths of 27 people, and the injury of 20 others, when a bus taking them to quarantine facilities overturned on Sunday morning in Guizhou province.

While Guiyang city's deputy mayor vowed to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable, public anger is mounting, with the incident swiftly becoming a lightning rod for frustrations at the government's Covid-19 approach.

A hashtag related to the apology had over 320 million views on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo. Many users expressed concerns about how easily they could find themselves in a similar situation, as officials continue to cast a wide net for determining who gets sent to quarantine. Others said an apology was not enough and officials should look to change some of China's toughest virus curbs.

Users circulated unverified photos and videos showing the bus driver dressed in personal protective equipment, questioning whether it made driving harder. Others noted that the time of the crash - about 2.40am local time - violates a rule that restricts long distance bus travel in the early morning hours.

Guiyang city had set a goal for zero-Covid-19 by Sept 19, Initium News reported, citing an internal government paper, sparking concerns that passengers were being taken away in order for the city to report fewer cases.

Growing public anger around zero-tolerance rules is a challenge for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a third term as leader at the Communist Party Congress in October. Mr Xi has made the tough virus curbs a cornerstone of his leadership, and Beijing views the measures as key in averting the death tolls seen in other parts of the world.

"This is the exact kind of incident the leadership wants to avoid, at all cost, before the Congress, to keep social stability," said senior analyst Andy Chen at Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China. "It also happens to be the kind of event people who oppose the ongoing Covid-control policies will try to play up and point to to demand changes."

The 27 deaths compares with just two Covid-19 fatalities in Guizhou since the pandemic started. The province reported 364 local cases for Sunday, according to the National Health Commission. Nationwide, China recorded 807 Covid-19 cases.

The crash also risks overshadowing the lifting of a two-week lockdown in the south-western megacity of Chengdu, where officials successfully stamped out an outbreak through early curbs, without any Covid-19 deaths.

Safety must come first at anytime and it also applies to virus prevention and control, according to Mr Hu Xijin, former editor of the Communist Party's Global Times.

BLOOMBERG