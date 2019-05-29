Deadly knife rampage shocks Japan

Rescue workers and police officers tending to victims at the scene of the attack in Kawasaki city, just outside Tokyo, yesterday. Two people - an 11-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man - were killed and 16 others injured when a man went on a rampage with knives. PHOTO: REUTERS
Pools of blood could be seen on a street near an elementary school in Kawasaki city, just outside Tokyo, yesterday after a man went on a rampage with knives, killing two people, including a young schoolgirl.

The attack sent shock waves through Japan, which has one of the lowest crime rates in the world.

Reports say two bloodied knives used by Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, had been recovered, and two other knives were found in his backpack.

The attack was the most severe stabbing incident in Japan in 17 years. The victims yesterday were an 11-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man.

At least 16 other people, mostly schoolgirls, were injured before the attacker killed himself.

Police believe the victims were targeted at random.

